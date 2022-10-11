HUNTINGTON — Registration is now open for Marshall University’s Homecoming Parade, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m.
The theme for all Homecoming festivities this year is “Fun in the Sun,” which is a nod to the Sun Belt Conference that Marshall officially joined in July. The parade is part of a weeklong event leading up to the Herd’s match-up on Saturday, Oct. 29, against Coastal Carolina.
Local bands, dance groups, campus clubs, sports teams, community groups, Greek life organizations, floats and cars are all invited to participate in the parade. To sign up, complete the form at http://bit.ly/MUHomecomingParade2022 by Friday, Oct. 21.
Following the parade, a bonfire and pep rally will take place on Harless Field, adjacent to Harless Dining Hall on 5th Avenue.
