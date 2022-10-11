The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Marshall University Homecoming Parade moves down 4th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Registration is now open for Marshall University’s Homecoming Parade, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

The theme for all Homecoming festivities this year is “Fun in the Sun,” which is a nod to the Sun Belt Conference that Marshall officially joined in July. The parade is part of a weeklong event leading up to the Herd’s match-up on Saturday, Oct. 29, against Coastal Carolina.

