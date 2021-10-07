HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s homecoming parade will march down the streets of Huntington at 6:30 p.m. today, featuring grand marshals honoring the 1971 Young Thundering Herd football team, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary season this year.
One year after the 1970 plane crash that took the lives of 75 people, including Marshall players, coaches, community members and flight crew members, a team of freshmen and walk-ons, dubbed the Young Thundering Herd, took the field and helped set the benchmark for a return to prominence for Marshall University and its football program.
The team will be led in the parade by Allen Meadows, a member of the Young Thundering Herd, and Lucianne Kautz-Call, former cheerleader and daughter of former Director of Athletics Charlie E. Kautz, who died in the crash.
This year, the parade will begin on 4th Avenue at 10th Street and travel east to Hal Greer Boulevard, where it will move up to 5th Avenue and continue east to 17th Street at Harless Dining Hall. For those who are unable to attend the parade in person, a livestream of the event will be available at https://www.facebook.com/marshallu.
A bonfire will take place immediately following the parade on Harless Field (located between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank). The Marching Thunder will perform, yard games and s’mores kits will be available, music will be played on site by Bravo Live DJ and students from Marshall University’s radio station, 88.1 WMUL-FM, will interview special guests during a live remote.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.