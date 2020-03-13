HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 2020 spring football practices have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Friday.
The drills were to have begun Sunday, March 15, inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
The department will re-evaluate the possibility of holding the practices at a later date.
The NCAA has also suspended all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports until April 15 and announced Thursday that all 2020 winter and spring championships have been cancelled.