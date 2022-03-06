HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will host two separate career expos in late March on the Huntington campus, featuring more than 70 companies and representing a variety of fields.
The events are open to all Marshall students, faculty, staff and alumni. Recruiters will be sharing information on part-time, full-time and internship positions.
The first career expo is open to all majors and is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center. The second career expo is for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and health professions and is set for Wednesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is also in the Don Morris Room.
Some of the companies and organizations participating in the career expos are Brown Edwards, Carpenter Marty Transportation, Department of Environmental Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), iHeartMedia, Toyota, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, among others.
Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education, says students and others looking for employment should come ready for interviews.
“I encourage those who are coming to the events to be dressed professionally, have their resumes and be prepared with a 30-second ‘commercial’ about themselves,” Brown said. “Even when standing in line, it’s important to talk with others and be open. Networking is an important aspect to finding a career.”
