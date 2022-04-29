Graduates approach the stage during Marshall University’s Winter Commencement ceremony in this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo. Marshall will mark its 2022 Spring Commencement on Saturday, April 30, with two separate ceremonies at the Mountain Health Arena.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will welcome graduates and their families to Mountain Health Arena for Spring Commencement on Saturday, April 30.
The keynote speaker for the 2022 Spring Commencement program is award-winning podcaster, author and voice actor Griffin McElroy, a 2009 graduate of the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Spring Commencement will feature two ceremonies, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with 1,304 students expected to graduate. Those attending are asked to visit the Mountain Health Arena site for more information about prohibited items, including the addition of a clear bag policy at the arena. Since Cabell County’s COVID-19 status is “green,” masks are optional.
