CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s Women in Aviation chapter, based in the Division of Aviation, will host a fly-in and pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Bill Noe Flight School at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
Kristen Sayre, chapter president and the lead organizer of the event, said it will be an opportunity to connect with West Virginia’s growing aviation community. Activities will include raffles for a number of prizes, including a discovery flight on one of Marshall’s Cirrus 20 planes, as well as a pumpkin patch for photo opportunities. Hercules, the airport dog that helps control area wildlife, is also expected to make an appearance.
For those flying in, ramp and landing fees at the airport will be waived in place of a $20 donation to the Women in Aviation chapter. Those driving in may park at the Bill Noe Flight School and will be directed to the hangar.
Breakfast coupons will be available for $10 per person.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Women in Aviation chapter, to be used for community events, creating scholarships, attending their annual international conference and other chapter activities.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.