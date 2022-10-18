The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s Women in Aviation chapter, based in the Division of Aviation, will host a fly-in and pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Bill Noe Flight School at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Kristen Sayre, chapter president and the lead organizer of the event, said it will be an opportunity to connect with West Virginia’s growing aviation community. Activities will include raffles for a number of prizes, including a discovery flight on one of Marshall’s Cirrus 20 planes, as well as a pumpkin patch for photo opportunities. Hercules, the airport dog that helps control area wildlife, is also expected to make an appearance.

