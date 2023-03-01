HUNTINGTON — Homecoming festivities at Marshall University for 2023 will begin Monday, Sept. 25 and culminate on Saturday, Sept. 30 with a football game against against Old Dominion University and the crowning of Mr. and Miss Marshall.
This year’s celebration will mark the earliest homecoming has come to the Huntington campus since 1977.
“Homecoming is such an integral part of the Marshall University calendar for our alumni, our supporters and our student population,” said Matt James, executive director of the Marshall University Alumni Association, in a news release. “It is a unique time where the entire Marshall family comes together to celebrate the rich history and proud traditions of our university. And this year we are excited to shake things up a bit with an earlier date right in the heart of the schedule.”
Events during the week-long celebration include the annual Unity Walk, Homecoming Parade, Picnic on the Plaza and tailgates and gatherings on Sept. 30 as the Thundering Herd takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs in a Sun Belt Conference matchup.
This season will mark the third time the Monarchs have come to Huntington as the homecoming opponent, with the Herd taking victories in 2021 and 2017.
