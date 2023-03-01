The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Homecoming festivities at Marshall University for 2023 will begin Monday, Sept. 25 and culminate on Saturday, Sept. 30 with a football game against against Old Dominion University and the crowning of Mr. and Miss Marshall.

This year’s celebration will mark the earliest homecoming has come to the Huntington campus since 1977.

