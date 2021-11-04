HUNTINGTON — A 22-year-old Marshall University student was struck and killed Thursday by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
The crash happened at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 18th Street by Cam Henderson Center. Emergency personnel held a sheet over the victim. One vehicle damaged in the crash was also at the scene.
Huntington Police Lt. Shawn Bowles confirmed the death Thursday afternoon but said the name of the person would not be released until her next-of-kin is informed.
Leah Payne, director of communications at Marshall, confirmed Thursday evening the person who died was a student at the university. The woman’s identity has not been released.
Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said flags on campus have been lowered to half-staff, with permission from the Governor’s Office, in the student’s memory.
“The university community is devastated. Our Marshall family is very close, and every one of us has been deeply affected by this afternoon’s tragedy,” he said. “All our prayers are with the student’s family and friends, as well as with the driver.”
Bowles said police had the driver of the vehicle at the scene and were collecting statements from witnesses. The stretch of 3rd Avenue from 20th to 18th streets was closed temporarily.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the Huntington Police Department said in a news release. Neither drugs nor alcohol were determined to be factors in the accident, according to the department.
HPD traffic accident specialists were at the scene as of 3:48 p.m. and were investigating whether speed was a factor, according to Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director.
“The victim’s name is being withheld until notification of family members,” the police statement said. “The incident remains under investigation.”
Gilbert said a counselor was dispatched to the scene and the university will provide assistance and support to the woman’s family. Counseling services are also available to students at 304-696-2269.
“Please keep both families in your thoughts over the coming hours, days and weeks. This is a horrible loss for them and the Marshall family,” Gilbert said.
The incident is the second to occur within two blocks of the 3rd Avenue stretch in recent weeks.
Ken O’Connor, a professor of chemistry at the university, was struck by a vehicle Oct. 18 while crossing the road at the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. University officials said he was expected to return to the classroom the week after the incident.