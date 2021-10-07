Sculptor Frederick Hightower is pictured with his scale model for the sculpture of Marshall basketball legend Hal Greer on Jan. 12, 2019, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The statue will be dedicated during a ceremony Saturday.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will celebrate trailblazing athlete Harold Everett “Hal” Greer this weekend.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot of the Stephen J. Kopp Hall/School of Pharmacy, a Fairfield Community Block Party will celebrate the life and legacy of Greer with live music, food and fun for all. The free event is open to everyone. Greer grew up in the Fairfield neighborhood and was a graduate of Douglass High School.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, adjacent to the Cam Henderson Center on 3rd Avenue, Marshall will officially dedicate an 8-foot statue of Greer. The ceremony will be held outdoors and is open to the public. The statue was created by Huntington native Frederick Hightower Sr., who was commissioned by the university to craft the bronze work.
It was originally to be unveiled during homecoming ceremonies in 2020, but was postponed because of delays at the foundry that casts the sculpture to make the statue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Greer, who is credited with breaking the color barrier in West Virginia collegiate sports, played basketball at Marshall from 1954-58, where he averaged 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in three varsity seasons. In 1956, he led Marshall to a Mid-American Conference Championship and the school’s first appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. He was named an All-American Honorable Mention in 1958 and was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985.
Selected by the Syracuse Nationals in the 1958 NBA draft, Greer remained with the franchise when they became the Philadelphia 76ers in 1963. One of the league’s most dominant guards, he played in 10 consecutive NBA All-Star Games and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 1968 All-Star Game.
Greer retired from playing professional basketball in 1973 and remains the 76ers’ all-time leader in points scored (21,586), games played (1,122) and field goals made (8,504). He was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
