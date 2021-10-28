UPDATE: The Marshall University Board of Governors has named Brad D. Smith the 38th president of the university.
The vote for Smith was unanimous.
He will be formally introduced to the community during a 2 p.m. press conference today.
Check back for more updates as they become available.
HUNTINGTON — Current Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert announced Thursday he will be stepping down from his position earlier than expected, ahead of the Board of Governors naming the university’s 38th president following a months-long national search.
The board is conducting its regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting this morning, at which time the next president is expected to be selected.
Gilbert announced his decision before the board entered into a private executive session to select the next president. In April, Gilbert said he would not seek a contract extension, instead stepping down as president at the end of his contract in July 2022.
However, Gilbert said Thursday morning he has reached an agreement to terminate his presidency sometime in December and instead fill another role at the university to ensure a smooth transition.
Who will replace Gilbert remains uncertain. The BOG entered its executive session about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to discuss the candidates and is expected to announce its decision shortly.
Gilbert said he did not participate in the interviewing or selection of the candidates because he did not want to interfere or make them nervous.
The presidential finalists are, in alphabetical order: Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development and knowledge enterprise, University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University; Robyn Hannigan, provost, Clarkson University; Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI); and Brad D. Smith, Marshall alumnus, philanthropist and former CEO of Intuit.
Arulanandam obtained a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology at the Medical College of Ohio and received a postdoctoral fellowship at the Albany Medical College in New York, and an executive M.B.A. at The University of Texas at San Antonio. As an established immunologist, he is focused on cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the induction of immune responses against infectious diseases. He has served as the director of the South Texas Center of Emerging Infectious Diseases and is currently an administrator for the Vaccine Development Center of San Antonio.
Danilowicz attained a B.S. in biology from Utica College of Syracuse University. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in zoology from Duke University, an M.A. in education leadership and management from Open University, and finally an M.B.A. from Georgia Southern University. Before joining Florida Atlantic, he served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Oklahoma State University. He created a shared-governance strategic planning and budgeting process, diversified college and departmental leadership, established a college-wide focus on diversity and inclusion, and always exceeded fundraising goals.
Hannigan earned her a B.S. in biology from the College of New Jersey, a master’s in geological science from the University at Buffalo, and a master’s and Ph.D. in earth and environmental science from the University of Rochester. She became provost at Clarkson University in 2019 following her service as the founding dean of the School for the Environment at the University of Massachusetts Boston. A successful fundraiser and economic development partner, she has raised significant philanthropic support for facilities, scholarships and research at the institutions she has served.
Johnson earned her doctorate in psychology (cognition and development) at Emory University and her M.S. and B.S. in psychology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She is a professor of psychology and has previously served as dean of University College and associate vice chancellor for undergraduate education, where she led the creation of a Division of Undergraduate Education as well as a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of the undergraduate experience while also improving on-time graduation rates. She is trained as a cognitive developmental psychologist and has published extensively in scientific journals in areas related to expertise acquisition and conceptual development.
Smith earned his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and his master’s degree in management from Aquinas College in Michigan. Prior to serving as the CEO of Intuit for 11 years, his career spanned four industries leading large, global organizations through turn-around, transformation and high growth environments. He is the executive chairman of the board of Intuit, chairman of the Nordstrom board and a board member of Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey). He formerly served on the board of Yahoo as well.
BOG President Patrick Farrell, who led the search committee, and Tracy Christofero, Ph.D., chair of the faculty senate and member of the presidential search committee, previously said all five were worthy of the position and they would be happy with any selection.
Check back later for more on this developing story.