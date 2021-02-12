The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The campus of Marshall University in Huntington is shown.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Due to electrical outages and secondary road conditions, Marshall University is closed today, Friday, Feb. 12.

All in-person and virtual/online classes are canceled, and offices are closed.

Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

The men's basketball game with Middle Tennessee State University is expected to be held as scheduled at 6 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center.

Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler

