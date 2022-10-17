Marshall University Athletics has partnered with Country Boy Brewing out of Lexington, Kentucky, to create a new beverage for fans to enjoy called Herd Country Lager.
The two entities say the craft-brewed American lager was designed for tailgates and cheering on the Thundering Herd across the state of West Virginia. The partnership was first announced in early August during a Board of Governors meeting.
"This is what happens when good people come together,” said Christian Spears, Marshall University's director of athletics. “Our team and the Country Boy team worked together to finalize something that is truly ‘For The Herd.’ Welcome to Herd Country! Cheers.”
Brewed with malted wheat and a touch of Huell Melon hops, this brew is described as "light and refreshing" at 100 calories and 3.1 carbs per 12 oz serving.
“We are so lucky to find a partner in Marshall University that appreciates a great crafted beer,” owner and founder of Country Boy Brewing Daniel “DH” Harrison said. “We have a couple Marshall alums on our team and cannot wait to hit that first tailgate with a Herd Country Lager.”
Some fans got the opportunity to try Herd Country Lager during an event for season ticketholders Saturday in Huntington.
Herd Country Lager cans and draft will launch market-wide at games and select area retailers next week on Oct. 24, just in time for the homecoming game versus Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29.
