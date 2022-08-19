The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210817_hd_rally
Buy Now

People pose for photos with Marco as the Thundering Herd Rally kicks off on 9th Street on Friday, August 20, 2021, in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and start of fall sports with Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, along 9th Street in between 3rd and 4th avenues in Huntington.

The annual event is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live Celebration, which will feature Madhouse. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to launch the pep rally portion of the evening.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you