HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and Kindred Communications will kick off the school year and start of fall sports with Herd Rally at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, along 9th Street in between 3rd and 4th avenues in Huntington.
The annual event is part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live Celebration, which will feature Madhouse. At 8 p.m., Marshall’s Marching Thunder will march onto 9th Street to launch the pep rally portion of the evening.
Throughout the hour-long pep rally, attendees can expect to see Thundering Herd Head Football Coach Charles Huff and the Marshall University football team, swimming and diving team, men’s and women’s basketball, men and women’s soccer, volleyball, Marco, cheerleaders and more on the stage.
In addition to Marshall University Athletic appearances, Reeves Kirtner, associate general manager of Kindred Communications and Herd Rally emcee, will spotlight the newest Herd gear from local retailers, draw for giveaways and facilitate trivia.
Herd Rally is free and open for all community members.
