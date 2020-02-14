The Pomeroy-Mason Bridge in Mason County is closed pending inspection after it was struck by at least one barge that became loose Thursday night on the Ohio River.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Transportation Management Center received a call at 8:56 p.m. from Mason County 911 to say there were multiple barges loose on the Ohio River and that authorities had closed the Pomeroy-Mason Bridge, according to a news release.
At 9:13 p.m., Mason County Emergency Management informed the TMC that at least one of the barges had struck one of the concrete piers on the Mason County bridge.
State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown and a bridge inspection team were en route at about 11 p.m. Thursday to confirm the barge strike and assess any damage, according to the release.
The structure will not re-open until bridge crews are able to complete their inspections; and, due to the river’s swift current, a full assessment may not be possible until daylight.