LOGAN – A massive structure fire at the abandoned Fox Apartments in downtown Logan early Friday morning caused the collapse of the building and has left dozens of individuals from the adjoining Ernie Sullins Apartments displaced.
Flames broke out at the building at around 1:05 a.m. By 1:30, firefighters from multiple departments in the region were battling a massive blaze that had the entire building engulfed.
The building, which has been abandoned for a number of years, has caught fire several times before, including in 2011 and in 2018. This time, the damage from the previous fires was too much for the structure. At about 1:50 a.m., multiple parts of the building’s wall collapsed both into Stratton Street and in the back, leaving bricks and debris in the middle of the road and on train tracks.
Bricks from the collapse completely destroyed at least one vehicle and several others that were parked in the vicinity received heavy damage from the heat of the flames. Train traffic was shut down due to the bricks.
Directly adjacent to the building are the Ernie Sullins Apartments, which houses 35 individuals out of 19 apartments. All residents were evacuated, and officials from the City of Logan Fire Department and Logan County 911 say no injuries were reported.
Officials say the Ernie Sullins complex received significant smoke and water damage, and as of 4 a.m. Friday morning, numerous residents from the apartments were at the Logan County Office of Emergency Management on Dingess Street, where the American Red Cross is on hand taking intake forms for residents to get services such as temporary housing and replacements for items lost.
