WEST WILLIAMSON, W.Va. − A massive rock slide on Wednesday evening caused one car accident and has closed down old U.S. 52 in West Williamson, just past the old Tunnel Drive Inn toward Fairview Addition.
Williamson Fire Department and Williamson Police Department responded to the scene just before 10 p.m.
That section of Armory Road is closed down as well.
One passenger in the vehicle was being treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. The slide also knocked over power, telephone, and internet lines, causing outages to customers in the Williamson area.