During each of the last 100 days of 2020, West Virginia born and raised artist Sassa Wilkes painted a portrait of a woman who did something undeniably badass.

The "100 Badass Women" series gained traction online as it was in progress, and now, all of the paintings are on display at the Huntington Museum of Art until Jan. 29.

