During each of the last 100 days of 2020, West Virginia born and raised artist Sassa Wilkes painted a portrait of a woman who did something undeniably badass.
The "100 Badass Women" series gained traction online as it was in progress, and now, all of the paintings are on display at the Huntington Museum of Art until Jan. 29.
The live exhibition proved popular as well — more than 500 people came for the opening night reception on Nov. 4, and museum staff actually had to turn people away for Wilkes' talk in the auditorium. The parking lot was full, so cars parked along McCoy Road leading up to the museum.
“I did nothing but that project, like literally, nothing,” Wilkes said. “As soon as I woke up, I would make coffee, go down and paint. And I was listening to interviews and sort of, half-watching my iPad, set up with documentaries and things so I could learn about them while I painted them.”
On average, each painting took about 10 hours to complete.
“There was something about the inability to screw it up. I mean, I didn’t have time to screw it up at all,” Wilkes said.
The pandemic lockdown also created the unique and ideal circumstance for this project: 100 days of not being able to go anywhere or do anything. Wilkes said they would like to do a similar time-based project in the future because it’s very motivating but doesn’t think they will do it to this scale again.
“I can’t imagine any other situation where it would be OK for me to just check out of my whole life for 100 days in a row,” Wilkes said.
Once Wilkes was done with a painting, they would photograph it, write a few biographical paragraphs about the subject, post it on social media and talk to people about it. That process took about three hours after the actual painting.
Wilkes also didn’t choose who to paint until the morning of the painting. Wilkes kept a list of people they were interested in learning more about and also took suggestions from people online, resulting in hundreds of recommendations.
“I’ve said all along, I’m not a historian. This is not a comprehensive list. There’s a lot of comprehensive lists online you can find,” Wilkes said. “So I was not trying to make a comprehensive list because I knew 100 people wouldn’t even scratch the surface of women that deserve to be painted, so I just picked totally randomly. It kept it interesting.”
Sometimes Wilkes would decide to paint someone because they found a good reference picture online, or because a follower on social media sent a recommendation that sounded really persuasive.
“As soon as I posted them, I would end up getting engaged in these really neat online conversations at the time,” Wilkes said.
At first, the project was a way to cope. Everything was closed, so Wilkes couldn’t teach art, the studio was shut down, and galleries weren’t booking any shows. It felt like a very dark time, everywhere.
“I was really lucky that my family was here. It was during the pandemic, so my partner was laid off, not that that was a good thing, my son was here,” Wilkes said. “So they could do things like take care of our animals and cook, and they brought me food down to the basement.”
Wilkes was first inspired to paint the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death in September 2020. Upon finishing the painting, Wilkes realized that there were exactly 100 days left in 2020 and decided to commit to painting one inspirational woman’s portrait every day until the end of the year.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg dying was kind of like the peak of this political fear that I had. It was like stumbling around in the dark, and you don’t know what the outcome is going to be of any of it,” Wilkes said. “So I felt an immense amount of anxiety over that.”
Wilkes can’t pick a favorite portrait but said that some stand out as better paintings if you’re looking at it with only a painter’s eye.
“Ruth Bader Ginsberg has a special place because it was the first one and it’s what started that whole thing so, of course, I love that one, but second one I did, Maya Angelou, that one really stands out to me because I just learned so much from listening to her, and I got really into reading her work and stuff afterwards,” Wilkes said. “That painting opened up this whole thing like … ‘There’s a lot of wisdom to be had here if I just pay attention to what these people have said.’ So that one is special to me, too.”
The project helped Wilkes to grow as an artist and as a person. As a teacher Wilkes tells their students, “don’t be precious about your work” but admits this is easier said than done.
“You’ll learn a lot more, and you’ll grow a lot more if you just do it and call it finished,” Wilkes said.
Wilkes said it is one of the most difficult things to call a painting is done, and that there is always something a painter feels like they can improve.
“Most of the time when I don’t like my paintings, it’s because I didn’t stop when I should’ve stopped,” they said. “I just kept tinkering with it, trying to fix whatever and these kinds of parameters like saying I’m doing one a day and I’m calling it finished. And I literally do not have time to do that, it made me keep working in a super fresh way, like I couldn’t overdo anything.”
Wilkes originally started the project hoping to grow as an artist. A few paintings in, it became about connecting with people.
“I did not anticipate that people would be so into that project and follow it so closely and talk to me like they did about it, talk to each other about it, share it like they did. It became like a really big community collaboration, is what it felt like,” Wilkes said. “So it definitely made me grow as a person because it made me learn a ton of things about myself that I just wouldn’t have learned otherwise, like it made me feel very plugged into a community, and it made me sort of rethink the way I work.”
The way Wilkes shared their work online and interacted with people was one of the other unique aspects of the project.
“Once we got to come together for the exhibition, it wasn’t so much an unveiling as it was a celebration,” Wilkes said.
Most artists don’t share work until the gallery opening or show, thinking fewer people will come see it if they can just look at it online. Wilkes felt like sharing their work as they made it was more fun and definitely less solitary. Some days, they shared time-lapse videos of their progress or did a Facebook livestream.
“They weren’t coming there to see the artwork. They were coming there because they were so invested in the project and how it was shared and how it was talked about and the feeling that they got from that whole project I think, that feels like that’s why people showed up,” they said.
The following that this project had online is partially what caused so many people to show up at the museum on opening night. Because of social media, this collection of 100 portraits reached far beyond West Virginia. Wilkes spoke to people who traveled from states as far as Rhode Island and Virginia to attend the opening.
They expected a big crowd because of how many people followed it online, but definitely not as big as the one that showed up.
“I met so many people that as soon as I saw their face or they said their name, I just hugged them because I knew them but I’d never met them before,” Wilkes said. “I knew their name from how often they would comment on my stuff, and I even had an idea in my head of them as a person because of conversations we had. So that was incredibly cool to meet so many people that I knew but didn’t really know.”
Currently Wilkes is an artist-in-residence at the West Edge Factory in Huntington, where they are working to challenge and expand the cultural understanding of gender in Appalachia. A native of Barboursville, Wilkes earned a BFA and an MAT from Marshall University. For the past decade, Wilkes has taught art in Cabell County Schools, at Marshall University and offered community art lessons through a private studio.
Nothing is confirmed yet, but the exhibit will likely travel to other art museums. Prints of the paintings are available for purchase on Wilkes' website at https://iamsassa.com/fine-art-prints/, and the originals may also eventually go up for sale.