ASHLAND — A giant, inflatable heart is at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center this week.
The MEGA Heart is 26 feet long, 15 feet wide and 13 feet high. It is anatomically correct so the dimensions are the same as a real human heart.
The event is sponsored by King’s Daughters Medical Center to raise awareness of America’s top cause of death: heart disease.
The inflatable is big enough to walk through and the full guided tour, of about eight to 10 people, takes about 10 minutes.
The exhibit opened Wednesday and will be available Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the museum is free both days and the exhibit is open to everyone.
Large groups interested in attending are asking to call the museum in advance to RSVP. For individuals, no appointment is needed.
King’s Daughters Medical Center will be onsite to do health screenings and distribute educational material for heart-health as part of the exhibit.
Several local schools, elementary all the way up through the university level, plan to send groups of students to tour the MEGA Heart.
