HUNTINGTON — Two of the biggest bands in heavy metal – Megadeth and Lamb of God – will join forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year with a performance in Huntington scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.
To add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining the lineup.
Produced by Live Nation, this 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12 in Bristow, Virginia, and hitting every region of the U.S. before wrapping Nov. 13 in Reno, Nevada.
Tickets will go on general sale Friday, Feb. 14 at the Mountain Health Arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will embark on its first North American tour since 2017, while Lamb of God released its first new music in five years last week with the single “Checkmate”. The track is the first to be released from the band’s self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8.