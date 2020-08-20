Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHARLESTON — A Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million from the Wednesday, Aug. 19, drawing was sold at the Tobacco Barn in Milton.

The lucky ticket matched all six numbers. The winning numbers were 1-8-17-35-45 and the Star Ball was 9. The All-Star Bonus was 3x.

The ticket holder or holders are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.

Lotto America is a multi-state lottery game that is available in 13 states with drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more information on Lotto America go to https://wvlottery.com/draw-games/lotto-america/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.