The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams and other services are available across the state through 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498).

HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line link adults and children with Mobile Crisis Response Teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or have the ability to respond in person in most areas of the state.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you