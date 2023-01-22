Beginning Monday, as part of HD Media’s ongoing digital push, all content produced for that day will appear online only rather than in an electronic edition of the newspaper.
This change will allow the company to more efficiently use the resources of its copy desk, which each week produces a total of 21 printed newspapers, including two dailies Tuesday through Sunday as well as nine weeklies.
The publication of Monday print editions ceased more than three years ago, but electronic editions of HD Media’s two daily newspapers continued.
“Moving all our Monday content to fully digital and away from an electronic edition of the newspaper is another essential step in our transition to becoming a more complete digital operation,” said Lee Wolverton, HD Media vice president of news and executive editor. “In addition, this will empower our award-winning copy editors to further enhance the quality of our print products while also handling increased demands as we expand our company footprint into new markets.”
Electronic editions of the printed newspaper will continue to appear on HD Media websites Tuesday through Sunday for the company’s two dailies and each week for seven of its nine weeklies. Websites and electronic editions are expected to be added soon for two additional weeklies, acquired in the last quarter of last year in Grundy, Virginia, and Webster Springs.
