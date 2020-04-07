RUSH, Ky. — Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said a drug raid early Monday resulted in the largest heroin seizure under his leadership after deputies uncovered more than 600 grams of heroin and other drugs.
Kasey Hall, 25, of Rush, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree heroin, and trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree methamphetamine.
According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, during a drug bust along Stapleton Court in Rush, Kentucky, deputies uncovered approximately 679 grams of heroin, valued at about $163,000.
Eight grams of methamphetamine, a vehicle, a pistol and $2,575 in cash also was seized.
The investigation is ongoing and several more individuals could face charges in connection with the raid.
Deputies Dusty Childers and Mark Wheeler conducted the seizure.