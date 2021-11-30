CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 127 prizes through his “Do it for Babydog: Round 3” vaccination sweepstakes Tuesday, including several local youth.
Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center won this week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check and Khloe Thayer, of Cameron, won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund and another 100 have won a lifetime hunting and fishing license.
Local winners include:
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Aiden Evans, Hurricane
Liam Hager, Huntington
Ronald Swearingen, Ona
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Victoria Allen, Scott Depot
Madelyn Cooke, Ona
Brody Deweese, Point Pleasant
Grace Huff, Hurricane
Grayson Maddox, Culloden
Cassie Mattocks, Winfield
Elias Pendleberry, Hurricane
James Ross, Salt Rock
Brendan Ryder, Huntington
Landon Thumm, Poca
Lindsey Wallace, Ona
Skylar Whitt, Winfield
All West Virginians ages 5 to 18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Children ages 5 to 17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated.
Vaccinated West Virginians still have two more chances to win in the Babydog sweepstakes.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6. The final prize drawing will be held the following week. Register online at https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/.
