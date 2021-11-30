The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Babydog and Jim Justice

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds Babydog in his lap during a news conference June 3. Justice announced that a COVID-19 vaccine-based lottery would be named for Babydog. 

 Courtesy of West Virginia Governor’s Office

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 127 prizes through his "Do it for Babydog: Round 3" vaccination sweepstakes on Tuesday, including several local youth.

Wirt County Middle School / Primary Center won this week’s school grand prize of a $50,000 check and Khloe Thayer of Cameron won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund and another 100 have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

Local winners include:

$10,000 Educational Savings Fund

  • Aiden Evans, Hurricane
  • Liam Hager, Huntington
  • Ronald Swearingen, Ona

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License

  • Victoria Allen, Scott Depot
  • Madelyn Cooke, Ona
  • Brody Deweese, Point Pleasant
  • Grace Huff, Hurricane
  • Grayson Maddox, Culloden
  • Cassie Mattocks, Winfield
  • Elias Pendleberry, Hurricane
  • James Ross, Salt Rock
  • Brendan Ryder, Huntington
  • Landon Thumm, Poca
  • Lindsey Wallace, Ona
  • Skylar Whitt, Winfield

All West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated.

Vaccinated West Virginians still have two more chances to win big in the Babydog sweepstakes.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 6. The final prize drawing will be held the following week. Register online at https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/.

