HUNTINGTON — A little over 1,000 Cabell County customers, along with a handful in Wayne County, remained without power Thursday evening after heavy storms moved through the region Tuesday.
Phil Moye, a spokesperson with Appalachian Power, said most customers’ power was to be restored by Thursday evening, although some areas in eastern Huntington could be waiting another day.
“We’re hoping to have everybody back on by tonight,” Moye said Thursday. “But I know the eastern end of Huntington saw a lot more damage than what we thought they had. So it’s possible they have a few of those that will extend into the next day.”
The largest outages in the region occurred near 28th Street in Huntington and Big Sandy River Road in Wayne County, both of which were caused by damage to wires.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, most outages in Huntington were expected to be resolved by 11 p.m., according to an online Appalachian Power service map.
To assist with those still left without electricity, 6th Avenue Sheetz in Huntington donated cases of water to the Huntington Fire Department for distribution to residents, and those in need picked up the water from the University Station at 20th Street and 6th Avenue.
In total, about 12,000 people lost power in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties following the storm, which caused downed trees, vehicle crashes and other damage.