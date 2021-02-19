HUNTINGTON — Appalachian Power is continuing major storm restoration efforts, using more than 2,000 workers, helicopters and drones, and focusing on outages that affect large numbers of customers.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, about 52,000 customers remain out of power as a result of the Feb. 11 and Feb. 15. ice storms. Counties most affected include Cabell, where 17,383 customers are without service; Wayne, 14,550; Putnam, 6,160; Lincoln, 5,797; Jackson, 2,906; and Mason, 2,724.
Four substations are out of service, including Sheridan, Hash Ridge and Midkiff, said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye in a news release.
"We expect to restore all but the Wayne substation today, which sustained excessive damage. Plans are in place to rebuild damaged structures that carry transmission lines to that substation," Moye said.
Temporary bunks and facilities have been set up outside the Huntington Mall to sleep additional workers, including 250 line workers and tree crews who will arrive today from Roanoke, Virginia, Moye said. A total of 27 bunkhouses are now in place. Due to COVID-19 precautions, they will be filled only at half capacity, or 15 workers per trailer.
In Jackson, Lincoln, Mason and Putnam counties, most customers without power should have service restored by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. In Cabell and Wayne counties most customers without power should have service restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Moye said these times are estimates for overall completion by county; however, thousands of customers will have service restored each day as work is ongoing.
In isolated individual cases and outages with extensive damage, restoration may take longer than estimated.
This is a developing story and will be updated.