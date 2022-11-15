The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Two Christmas trees were delivered to the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Monday to kick off holiday celebrations.

Both Canaan Firs were donated by Christmas tree farmer Jim Rockis of Morgantown. The donated trees were growing too tall on Rockis' property and needed to be cut down due to power lines nearby. Rockis plans to plant new Canaan Fir trees again in that spot.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you