HUNTINGTON — Three children and a man died in a Monday morning house fire, according to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader.
“A 30-year-old male was found deceased outside of the home, along with three children found inside,” Rader said.
Rader said the man was pulled out of the home by a neighbor who attempted to save the man’s life.
City officials identified the victims as Joseph Dontae Keeton, 30; Kiana Lashay Keeton, 8; Korbin Allen Rashawn Leonard, 3; and Kyson Keeland Keeton, 2.
Joseph Dontae Keeton was the father of Kiana and Kyson, officials added.
Initially, two children were found and one was unaccounted for, but Rader later confirmed that the third child was located about 1 p.m. inside the burned-out home.
Rader said when firefighters arrived at the home in the 2800 block of Cottage Street, they encountered intense flames.
“This heavy, hot fire collapsed part of the structure,” she said. “It was so hot that it melted siding on a home across the street and also damaged the homes on each side of the home that was on fire.”
Another problem for firefighters was ammunition inside the home.
“We had ammo exploding when we arrived on scene,” she said.
Rader said the fire so was intense, officials may not be able to determine how it started.
“We have the fire marshal on the scene, along with law enforcement and EMS, and we will be on scene all day sifting through the debris,” Rader said.
She said the fire marshal is trying to determine the cause.
“This is an ongoing investigation and we will be here until it is concluded,” Rader said.
Rader said fire crews were still on scene to extinguish “hot spots” that might flare up.
“A local faith leader was called into the neighborhood and we have mental health counselors also on scene for firefighters that were at this tragic scene,” she said.
A kindergarten teacher and teacher’s aide at Southside Elementary School say they were devastated and heartbroken by the news of the death of Kiana, a former student.
“One of these children was one of mine and Mrs. Shultis’s kindergartners during the 2016-2017 school year that went over to Stephanie Pyles Smith’s overload class,” said Teresa Browning Ray, a kindergarten teacher’s aide at the school. “When I heard this tragic news, it just broke my heart.”
“She was a beautiful and very smart,” said Stephanie Pyles Smith, Kiana’s kindergarten teacher. “We all loved her very much. This is just so heartbreaking and so hard to comprehend.”