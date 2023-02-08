The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Mountain Health Arena and the Fisher House are teaming up to collect donations for families with loved ones receiving care at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. 

Starting next week until Saturday, Feb. 25, the two groups will collect monetary donations and items for the house from the nonprofit’s Amazon wish list in honor of Aaron Lewis, who will perform at the Mountain Health Arena for his acoustic tour.

