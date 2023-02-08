HUNTINGTON — The Mountain Health Arena and the Fisher House are teaming up to collect donations for families with loved ones receiving care at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center.
Starting next week until Saturday, Feb. 25, the two groups will collect monetary donations and items for the house from the nonprofit’s Amazon wish list in honor of Aaron Lewis, who will perform at the Mountain Health Arena for his acoustic tour.
“Aaron Lewis has many songs inspired by veterans and their stories through his incredible songwriting. The Fisher House does so much for military and veteran families from all over the state of West Virginia that need lodging in a time of crisis, so our staff wanted to help in a small way in honor of Aaron Lewis playing at our arena later this month,” said Katie Light, marketing manager at the Mountain Health Arena.
The Fisher House Foundation builds comfortable homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. Since its inception in 1990, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.
The Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles program, using donated frequent flier miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge.
In addition, the Foundation manages a grant program that supports other charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.
“Over the years, I have been humbled by the experiences in this home. I have been able to share moments with over 300 plus families that have stayed with us. I am inspired daily by the appreciation and hope that fills the house while families experience a milestone in their life — whether it’s the relief of a successful surgery, or the pain of saying goodbye to a beloved father — our families find care, comfort, and love inside the Hershel 'Woody' Williams Fisher House,” said Jason Wyant, Fisher House Foundation manager.
One-time or monthly monetary donations can be madeonline, along with purchases from its Amazon wish list. Check or cash donations can be dropped off at the Mountain Health Arena from Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the administration offices now until Thursday, Feb. 24.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.