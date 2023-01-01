HUNTINGTON — As part of its commitment to the health and well-being of all it serves, Mountain Health Network is pleased to provide the following events and screenings for the community in January.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 31
Wellness Blood Profiles
During the month of January, blood profiles, which include 29 different tests, such as glucose, cholesterol and calcium, are available for $25. Optional testing is available, with the purchase of a blood profile, for hemoglobin A1C and thyroid-stimulating hormone at an additional cost of $5 per test. A Vitamin D test or Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test can also be added to the profile for an additional $15. Lab work should be performed while fasting. An appointment is required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital Lab, 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St., Huntington
Time: 7 to 10 a.m., Monday-Friday (No profiles on Jan. 16)
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1056
Location: Pleasant Valley Hospital Lab, 2520 Valley Drive, Point Pleasant
Time: 7:30 to 11 a.m., Monday-Friday (No profiles on Jan. 2 or Jan. 16) More information: No appointment necessary. Call 304-675-8670 or visit the PVH website to learn more.
Wednesday, Jan. 4 Center for Surgical Weight Control Webinar
This free webinar with Semeret Munie, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required.
Location: Virtual
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 Free Foot Screenings
Free screenings include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or those having difficulty caring for their own feet. Screenings will be provided by registered nurses.
Location: St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center, St. Mary’s Medical Center, ground floor
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
More information: 304-399-7450
Thursday, Jan. 5 Center for Surgical Weight Control Seminar
This free seminar with D. Blaine Nease, MD, is open to anyone interested in learning more about surgical weight control. Registration is required and masks must be worn.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital 20th Street Professional Building, 1115 20th St., Huntington
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To register: 304-399-4118
Thursdays, Jan. 5, 19 Vascular Screenings
Screenings are available for peripheral vascular disease, carotid artery and abdominal aortic aneurysm. The cost is $45 for each test or $99 for all three tests. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Screenings are by appointment.
Location: Vascular Lab, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, first floor
To schedule an appointment: 304-526-1492
Saturday, Jan. 7 Childbirth Class
Soon-to-be parents can learn the basics of what to expect from labor, delivery and their hospital stay following childbirth. This daylong class is offered free of charge, as a community service. However, registration is required.
Location: Cabell Huntington Hospital
Time: 9 a.m.
More information: 304-526-BABY (2229)
Tuesday, Jan. 10 St. Mary’s Cancer Support Group
This free support group is open to patients with cancer, cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1357 or 304-526-8830
Thursday, Jan. 12 Perinatal Bereavement Support Group
This group is dedicated to supporting parents who have experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Support group discussion and resources are focused on helping families cope with their loss. Registration is not required.
Location: Virtual. Visit www.cabellhuntington.org/connect/calendar and click on the event.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Breast Cancer Support Group
This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones.
Location: St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-8221
Friday, Jan. 13 Heart to Heart Support Group
This free support group is open to anyone with a heart condition and anyone who has had a heart procedure or surgery, including stents.
Location: St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 204
Time: Noon to 1 p.m.
To register: 304-526-1645
Monday, Jan. 16
Sisters of HOPE Breast Cancer Support Group This free support group is for patients with breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome, and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served.
Location: Resource Room, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Time: 5:30 p.m.
More information: 304-526-2443
Wednesday, Jan. 18 Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
This free support group is for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones. Everyone is welcome, and no RSVP is required.
Location: HIMG Community Room, 5170 U.S. 60 East, Huntington
Time: 5 p.m.
More information: 304-522-7600
Dining with a Doc
N. Andrew Vaughan, MD, MBA, Marshall Health cardiologist and associate professor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, will be the guest doc to discuss the Mediterranean Diet and help prepare a Mediterranean Diet-friendly dish.
Location: Huntington’s Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., Huntington
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-522-0887
Tuesday, Jan. 24 Breastfeeding 101
Techniques for successful breastfeeding are provided by a certified lactation consultant. While this class is free and open to nursing mothers, registration is requested.
Location: Virtual
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
To register: 304-526-BABY (2229)
For the most up-to-date listing of community events and screenings, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org/community.