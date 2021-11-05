HUNTINGTON — Police have released the name of a 22-year-old Marshall University student who was struck and killed Thursday by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
Maribeth Cox died about 12:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 18th Street by Cam Henderson Center after being struck by an SUV while she was crossing the street at a crosswalk. According to previously published dean’s lists, Cox was from Milton.
Huntington Police Department investigators reviewed camera footage within the area of the accident scene, which police said showed Cox exited a Tri-State Transit Authority bus that had come to a stop in the northern, outer lane of 3rd Avenue at 18th Street.
Cox walked directly in front of the bus as it was still stopped at the intersection. Camera footage indicated the traffic light turned green before Cox entered the path of oncoming traffic in the crosswalk.
Witnesses of the accident called 911, and Cabell County EMS arrived on scene to provide treatment to Cox before she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained on scene and police collected statements from several witnesses who saw the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol were determined to be factors in the accident, according to the police department.
The road was closed for hours while police reconstructed the scene.
Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert released a statement Thursday stating flags on campus had been lowered to half-staff, with permission from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, in Cox’s memory. A counselor was sent for students and the university is providing assistance and support to Cox’s family.
Counseling services are also available to students at 304-696-2269.
“Please keep both families in your thoughts over the coming hours, days and weeks. This is a horrible loss for them and the Marshall family,” Gilbert said.
The incident is the second to occur within two blocks of the 3rd Avenue stretch in recent weeks. Ken O’Connor, a professor of chemistry at the university, was struck by a vehicle Oct. 18 while crossing the road at the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. He has since returned to the classroom.
