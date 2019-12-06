HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art offers its annual gift to the community when The Pottery Place of Huntington & Charleston Presents Holiday Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at HMA.
Admission is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food to benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank and warm clothes for the Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry.
Holiday Open House features the Art on a Limb exhibit of trees, which is presented by The Pottery Place of Huntington & Charleston. The exhibit, which is on view through Jan. 5, 2020, consists of trees with hand-painted palettes and ornaments created by local artists. Holiday Open House includes a visit from Santa; children’s art activities; entertainment; and refreshments.
Here is the entertainment schedule: Cabell Midland Orchestra performs at 1 p.m.; Cabell Midland Collegium Musicum performs at 2 p.m.; Santa Claus arrives at 2:30 p.m.; and Wayne Elementary Honor Choir performs at 3 p.m.
The Museum Shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Children’s art activities will take place in the Education Gallery from 1 to 4 p.m.
HMA’s docents and volunteers are in charge of refreshments.
For more information, visit www.hmoa.org