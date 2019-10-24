HUNTINGTON — The 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place this Saturday at locations across the country, including several in the Tri-State area.
The twice-yearly, single-day collection provides an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.
Hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in conjunction with local and state law enforcement agencies, health care providers and community services, volunteers will be at sites to collect unwanted medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
The goal is to clear the nation’s medicine cabinets of unwanted or expired prescription drugs before they can be misused.
All kinds of medications, from Alka-Seltzer to Oxycodone, are accepted anonymously with no questions asked.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of all U.S. opioid overdose deaths in 2016 involved prescription opioids. Each day, more than 1,000 people are treated in emergency departments for not using prescription opioids as directed.
Seventy-seven percent of opioid prescription medications taken by new users are obtained from a friend or relative.
Sixty-two percent of teens who admit taking medication for non-medical reasons say they get drugs from medicine cabinets in their homes.
In West Virginia, opioid overdoses increased by 19.7% from 2015 to 2016.
Drop-off sites will be located across the Tri-State, including the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the West Virginia State Police detachments in Huntington and Hamlin, Drug Emporium in Barboursville, the Ceredo Police Department, the Milton Fire Department, the Ashland Police Department, the Kentucky State Police detachment in Ashland, the Hamlin Police Department, the Winfield Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Winfield, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Capitol along California Avenue.
During last year’s October event, more than 900,000 pounds of medications were voluntarily disposed nationwide during the last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to the DEA’s Louisville Field Division, which includes West Virginia and Kentucky.
In West Virginia, just over 7,500 pounds of unused or expired pharmaceuticals were collected, including approximately 40 pounds by Huntington Police alone. Approximately 13,000 pounds were rounded up in neighboring Kentucky.
Since 2010, Take Back days have yielded more than 11 million pounds — over 5,500 tons — nationwide, according to the DEA.