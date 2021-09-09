CHARLESTON — Members of the West Virginia National will participate in ruck marches in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, in Charleston, St. Albans and Parkersburg on Friday. The public is welcome to participate.
Soldiers and airmen, along with family members and members of the public, will either walk or run 3 or 6 miles with or without a 35 lb. ruck. Events will be held at the West Virginia State Capitol, St. Albans City Park and Parkersburg City Park.
The Charleston event will begin at the Gold Star Families Memorial near the State Capitol at 7:20 a.m., then proceed along Kanawha Boulevard at 7:30 a.m.
The St. Albans event will begin at 7 a.m. at St. Albans City Park.
The Parkersburg event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Parkersburg City Park.
