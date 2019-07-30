In recent years, just outside the Monongahela National Forest in the heart of the National Radio Quiet Zone, considerable noise has been made by West Virginia residents and officials regarding controversies surrounding the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank, Pocahontas County. Before today, multiple public hearings, online comment periods and formations of grassroots community groups to help raise awareness had been the extent of the impact of public sentiments thus far.
Tuesday morning, in a culmination of such public support, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the Green Bank Observatory would remain open for the foreseeable future as a result of provisions included in the National Science Foundation’s 2018 spending bill.
“For 60 years, the Foundation, Pocahontas County and the state of West Virginia have supported the ability of innumerable national and international scientists to make discoveries about our Universe using the capabilities located at the Observatory within the National Quiet Zone,” Manchin said. “Over this time, the local communities have made sacrifices to keep the surrounding area radio-silent to ensure that the activities at the Observatory can continue without interference.”
Manchin said he believes the Observatory’s contributions in national and international science in coming years will fully justify the funding and support it receives from the NSF.
Home to the world’s largest steerable radio telescope, the Green Bank Observatory became the target of the NSF’s Division of Astronomical Sciences’ decision to divest from certain projects in their portfolio in 2012. In 2017, the NSF’s draft Environmental Impact Statement further outlined its plans to cut funding for activities at the Green Bank from $13 million to $2 million annually.
In 2016, when the NSF invested around $8 million into the Green Bank facilities, it was estimated the NRAO was responsible for contributing roughly $30 million into the state’s economy each year. In 2017, the Green Bank facilities employed about 100 full-time employees and attracted around 50,000 visitors annually.
Provisions Manchin, as a member of the NSF’s Appropriations Committee, helped to include in NSF’s 2018 spending bill prevent the Foundation from divesting from certain facilities and instead encourage working with federal, academic and private sector partners to continue operations. Manchin also helped to include language in the bill encouraging use of the Green Bank Telescope to support NASA’s orbital debris monitoring activities.
In 2018, the NSF awarded $1.3 million worth of funds to the NRAO for implementation of a laser ranging measurement system for measuring surface distortions. The system will allow scientists to use the Green Bank Telescope approximately 1,000 additional hours each year, as the telescope will now be capable of precision focus during day and night.
In addition to the massive, 17-million-pound Green Bank Telescope, the NRAO also features other astronomy and astrophysics instrumentation, laboratory and office buildings, visitor and education facilities and lodging facilities for visiting scientists.
The Observatory offers public tours throughout the year at a cost of $6 for adults and children older than 11, while younger children, active duty military and veterans are allowed in for free. Other facilities include an Exhibit Hall and Science Center. Visitors may not use cell phones or other wireless electronics while in the National Radio Quiet Zone.