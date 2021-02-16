The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday night through Friday morning with significant amounts of snow and ice accumulations possible.

It is predicted to be yet another complex winter storm with precipitation type and amounts at any given location being heavily dependent on the storm track, which remains highly uncertain at this time, according to the service. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall, especially over southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia.

For the Tri-State region, any additional snow/ice accumulation on top of the accumulated ice in trees would cause additional tree damage and power outages.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/rlx/winter.

