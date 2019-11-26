HUNTINGTON — Officials say people who smell the odor of natural gas around Huntington should not be concerned — it's just Steel of West Virginia cleaning its mill ponds.
Every year in November the company drains and cleans its mill ponds, exposing anaerobic bacteria to the air. The bacteria emits an odor similar to mercaptan, which is a substance added to natural gas so that it can be detected by smell, according to information the Steel of West Virginia provided the Huntington Fire Department.
When this happens, 911 dispatchers and the city of Huntington receive dozens of phone calls about the smell of natural gas. Although the smell is unpleasant, breathing it is harmless, according to the company.
Steel of West Virginia notified the Huntington Fire Department that the smell should dissipate by noon Wednesday.