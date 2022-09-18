The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Wallace Hill, from Point Pleasant, West Virginia, salutes the ensign for evening colors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 11.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

