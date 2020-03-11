PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — One person tested for COVID-19, the new coronavirus, at Shawnee State University has been cleared after the test came back negative, according to Belinda Leslie, public information officer for the Portsmouth City Health Department.
Two others connected to the case are not on campus or in Scioto County, said Astra Ng, communications specialist for Shawnee State. No further testing is required at this time, Ng said.
The university announced Monday that three suspected cases were found on campus after three students returned from an international trip.