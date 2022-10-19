The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Netflix-Prices
Buy Now

This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Netflix Apple TV app icon in South Orange, N.J. Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase, as competition from other streaming services increases.

 Dan Goodman | The Associated Press

Netflix announced in a letter to its shareholders new plans to stop password sharing between multiple households.

In 2023, subscribers can pay a fee (in addition to the cost of the subscription) to add an “extra member” to their plan. Currently, a Netflix account can support up to five profiles. As of Monday, a user can transfer a profile to a different account that preserves their watch history and settings.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you