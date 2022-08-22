ASHLAND — The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club invites new members to join on the second Thursday of each month at Conquest Books, 323 15th St. in Ashland.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 8. The book of the month is “Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy.”
The anthology is a collection of scholarship, prose, poetry, and photography published by West Virginia University Press as a retort to the New York Times bestseller, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance in 2018. The book was made into a Netflix movie starring Glenn Close, Amy Adams, and Gabriel Basso in 2020.
Reading Vance's book is not a prerequisite for the Sept. 8 meeting, but some readers may find it helpful.
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club reads books written by authors living in and/or writing about the Appalachian region. The group can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/appalachianbookclub.
