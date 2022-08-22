The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

51SnyW0q7XL._SX322_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

“Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy.”

ASHLAND — The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club invites new members to join on the second Thursday of each month at Conquest Books, 323 15th St. in Ashland.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 8. The book of the month is “Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy.” 

