This paddle fan from the United Mine Workers of America is made from printed cardboard stapled to a thin wooden handle. It was donated to the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum by Donna May Paterino in February of 2022. It is part of the new online exhibit “Union S.W.A.G: An Organizing Tool” at the museum.
Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum
A square vinyl sticker created by the United Mine Workers of America in support of the 1987 campaign to force Shell Oil to divest from South Africa. The sticker design features the graphic icon of the campaign, the Shell Oil logo shaped into an octagonal "stop sign".
It is part of, “Union S.W.A.G: An Organizing Tool,” a new online exhibit at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum
The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum offers multiple online exhibits.
Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum
MATEWAN, W.Va. — S.W.A.G. stands for the “Stuff We All Get” at union conventions, events, meetings and new member orientations. It comes in many forms: pens, stickers, buttons, keychains and pretty much anything else where a union logo can fit.
These small, seemingly innocuous items carry a greater weight than anyone would imagine. In the right context, usually an organizing context, union S.W.A.G. holds power.
The newest online exhibit, “Union S.W.A.G: An Organizing Tool,” from the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum explores the power of the “Stuff We All Get,” and other symbols of camaraderie with an array of collected and donated union gear.
The exhibit features an essay written by union firefighter and West Virginia Mine Wars Museum board member Dave Coker. It overviews examples of times in union history when these handouts had a significant effect — like in 2003 for factory workers in Matthews, North Carolina, whose S.W.A.G. energized them and annoyed management.
The museum is also taking donations of United Mine Workers ephemera like stickers, buttons, pamphlets or other kinds of “S.W.A.G” for its growing collection.
