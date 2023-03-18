ASHLAND – Workforce Solutions at Ashland Community and Technical College is now enrolling for a three-week Scholarship Nurse Aide class beginning April 3. The deadline to apply for the class is March 20.
Students who apply and are selected for the class will take the course tuition free and will also receive gift cards through the process to commemorate various milestones.
“It’s a great opportunity for someone who has always wanted to become a nurse aide, but never had the funds to pay for it,” said Robin Harris, director of Workforce Solutions. “The milestone gift cards will provide additional money up to $1,000 to help students offset other expenses such as gas, supplies, etc.”
The scholarship funds were provided by the State of Kentucky as a solution to the nurse aide shortage in long-term care facilities.
A study from the consulting firm Mercer shows that the demand for healthcare workers will outpace supply by 2025. It’s a problem exacerbated by the pandemic as many workers left the field due to burn out over the last three years. Also, people are living longer as medicine advances and becomes better.
This scholarship is not automatically granted to all applicants. The selection process is based on the minimum requirements and the applicant’s needs. Scholarship recipients will be selected on Wednesday, March 22.
