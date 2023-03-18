The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ACTC Nurse Aides.jpg

Nurse aides are in high demand in the region.

 Courtesy of ACTC

ASHLAND – Workforce Solutions at Ashland Community and Technical College is now enrolling for a three-week Scholarship Nurse Aide class beginning April 3. The deadline to apply for the class is March 20.

Students who apply and are selected for the class will take the course tuition free and will also receive gift cards through the process to commemorate various milestones.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you