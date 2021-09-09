HUNTINGTON — One of the many new changes Marshall University fans will see at this Saturday’s first home football game is a new traffic pattern.
Starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 20th Street in front of the stadium will close to through traffic.
At 2:30 p.m., Thunder Street, a new pregame fan festival, will start with music, food vendors and more.
Each game will feature different entertainment and vendors. Country music singer Dave Wilbert will be the first performer this week.
The new “DJ Herd That” will kick off events. The DJ also will be set up in the student section assisting with in-game music.
The only cars allowed onto 20th Street after 12:30 p.m. are those parking in the West Lot or 4 1/2 Alley handicap spaces.
For those with a West Lot parking pass, the main two entrances to the West Lot on 20th Street will remain open as they have in years past. Thunder Street will live between these two entrances.
Those accessing the A-Lot must enter from the alley behind Fat Patty’s and the Henderson Center tarmac.
Drivers must have a West Lot parking pass hanging from their mirror to turn onto 20th Street after 12:30 p.m. State Police will verify parking passes prior to turning onto 20th Street from 3rd or 5th avenues to ensure drivers have the correct pass to park on the West Lot.
Those without West Lot parking passes must continue on 3rd or 5th avenues. Those traveling northbound on 20th Street (toward the stadium) will not be permitted to go straight at the intersection of 20th Street and 5th Avenue. All cars on 20th Street will be forced to turn right onto 5th Avenue at this point.
In order to access the West Lot, drivers must be in the far-left lane of 5th Avenue to turn left onto 20th Street. The same is true traveling southbound on 20th Street (from Steel of West Virginia). You will not be permitted to go straight at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 20th Street and you will be required to turn right.
By halftime, 20th Street will be cleared and reopened to general traffic.
Lots open for tailgating six hours prior to kickoff.
For more information, call the Marshall Ticket Office at 800-THE-HERD and The Big Green at 304-696-4661.
