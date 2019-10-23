BARBOURSVILLE — A Lincoln County man died early Wednesday after being struck along a rural Cabell County road.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, deputies were dispatched by 911 at about 5 a.m. on a call that a man was seen walking in the middle of W.Va 10 in Barboursville.
“We dispatched deputies to the scene, but before we could get there he was hit,” Zerkle said.
The man, identified as a 44-year-old from Hamlin, West Virginia, was struck near the intersection of W.Va 10 and Upper Heath Creek Road, between Paul Morrison Grocery and the Cabell County EMS Station 5 in Barboursville. Deputies have not been able to contact a next of kin for the victim, and have not released his name as of Wednesday morning.
The victim was wearing dark clothing and appeared to be under some type of impairment, the sheriff said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim stayed at the scene and is not expected to be charged. The driver was not impaired and no improper driving is suspected on his part, Zerkle said.
Police have responded to several pedestrian deaths in the last year. Zerkle advised pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings and know the dangers of the road.
“If you’re walking as a pedestrian, wear reflective, light color clothes or carry a flashlight at night after dark,” he said. “You should be walking where you’re aware of your surroundings.”