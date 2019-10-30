FORT GAY — After a thorough investigation of an alleged threat at Tolsia High School in Wayne County, law enforcement officials and the Board of Education have determined there was no credible threat made against students or staff.
The West Virginia State Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation Tuesday following allegations that a student was going to “shoot up” the school the following day.
In addition to the School Resource Officer already on site, administrators said extra police officers were at the school’s campus Wednesday morning following the investigation related to an incident stemming from an altercation that occurred Tuesday.
“We can’t talk about the specifics of what went on, but we did substantiate that no credible threat was made,” said Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The school resource officer was involved (Tuesday) when the situation arose, and we followed all protocol in the investigation to resolve the issue.”
Amid the investigation Tuesday evening, THS Principal Greg Miller made a post on Facebook assuring parents and students that there would be extra security on hand when students and staff arrived Wednesday.
“The police are aware of and currently investigating the incident that occurred at Tolsia High today. As a precaution, and for the protection and safety of students and staff, there will be deputies and state police on duty at the school in the morning,” the post read.
“Everyone involved in the investigation really put a microscope to this situation, and we’re comfortable that we’re in a good position moving forward,” Alexander said. “Situations like this must be handled quickly and with extreme caution.”
The school board has specific procedures to follow when a threat is processed, he added. As part of that process, all witnesses to the alleged incident have been interviewed by the involved agencies, who determined no credible threat was made.
Many students and parents made social media posts stating they would not be attending or would not be sending their child to school Wednesday morning as a result of the alleged threat.
“If we thought there was anything close to a credible threat, we wouldn’t have had the school open at all," Alexander said.
Though the school was open for the entire instructional day Wednesday, Alexander reported a mere 33% of the student body was reported as present, meaning nearly 70% of enrolled students were reported absent for all or part of the instructional day.
“I didn’t want to go because I wanted to be safe in case something did happen,” a Tolsia student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “Most of these school shootings happen due to people bullying other kids. They think that’s the only way out is to do something to hurt the other person back.”
Tolsia High School will operate on a normal schedule Thursday, Oct. 31.