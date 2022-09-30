COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is watching the situation in Florida closely following Hurricane Ian.
For residents who want to help with either donations or volunteer service, the state of Florida is using the Florida Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (commonly called Volunteer Florida) to coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.
“Florida has a system in place to accept donations, and it’s important that you be sure you’re donating to a legitimate charity that will use funds exactly as intended,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a news release.
Cash is the most flexible and effective form of donation. To donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, visit the website, www.volunteerflorida.org or text “DISASTER” ($10) or “DISASTER25” ($25) to 20222.
Confirm
If not donating cash, confirm that there is a legitimate need before collecting items and material donations. Volunteers are also encouraged to affiliate with established organizations and ensure that they are needed before visiting impacted areas.
Connect
Volunteers are a critical part of a well-coordinated disaster recovery effort. To volunteer, visit the website above and register on the volunteer database. Be patient and do not go to Florida on your own to help – organizations will contact qualified volunteers as soon as possible.
