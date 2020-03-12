ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon the indefinite postponement of its winter sport tournaments, including the regional boys’ tournament, due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The state girls’ basketball, ice hockey and wrestling tournaments have also been postponed, association officials announced during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The postponement means The Fairland Dragons (24-2) will not face top-ranked Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Dragons, ranked sixth in the state, had defeated ninth-ranked Ridgewood 68-58 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Division III, Region 11 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017. The winner of its game Saturday would have advanced to the state tournament Final Four later this month.
The number of attendees allowed to view the games in person had already been restricted by the association due to concerns surrounding coronavirus, but the games could be viewed via live broadcast.
According to the OHSAA Twitter page, any fan who had purchased to view any of the state tournament games through OHSAA.TV will receive an automatic refund through boxcast.