This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
IRONTON — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, are cancelling in-person events after the couple were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Wednesday.
That included a Lawrence County jail funding meeting scheduled Thursday, which will be rescheduled for a later date. The meeting was to have been held at the former Open Door school property on Lorain Street in Ironton.
Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus and have no symptoms, DeWine’s office said. The couple won’t appear at previously scheduled in-person events through Sunday.
In August 2020 the governor tested negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump. DeWine was an early and strong advocate for people to get the vaccine. He and his wife received their first doses in a livestreamed event in February.
The news of the DeWines’ exposure came as the state prepared the first COVID-19 vaccinations for Ohio children ages 5-11. The state received an initial allotment of 367,500 child doses.
In West Virginia, 849 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, for a total of 274,508. There were also 15 virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 4,490.
Among the deaths reported Wednesday were an 86-year-old woman and 63-year-old woman, both from Cabell County. There have been 270 virus-related deaths in the county.
A 70-year-old woman from Mason County and a 66-year-old man from Lincoln County were also among the deaths.
There were 6,635 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (73), Berkeley (386), Boone (129), Braxton (40), Brooke (67), Cabell (293), Calhoun (37), Clay (25), Doddridge (22), Fayette (146), Gilmer (36), Grant (65), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (79), Hancock (126), Hardy (84), Harrison (289), Jackson (72), Jefferson (120), Kanawha (612), Lewis (58), Lincoln (138), Logan (102), Marion (279), Marshall (90), Mason (59), McDowell (61), Mercer (236), Mineral (103), Mingo (86), Monongalia (411), Monroe (35), Morgan (44), Nicholas (171), Ohio (93), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (22), Preston (130), Putnam (319), Raleigh (293), Randolph (87), Ritchie (17), Roane (91), Summers (39), Taylor (120), Tucker (31), Tyler (11), Upshur (98), Wayne (105), Webster (44), Wetzel (52), Wirt (15), Wood (245 and Wyoming (115).
